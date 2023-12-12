Explosions were heard during air raid alert in Odesa

Today, December 12, in the evening, local residents heard explosions in Odesa. Air alert has been announced in the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the Southern Defense Forces and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

The military said that a group of "Shahed" was flying towards Odesa. Later, they clarified that combat operations were ongoing.

"Odesa, please do not leave safe places and do not approach the windows! Do not be on the street. Our guys are working," emphasized Kiper.

