ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13210 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 582 1
shoot out (8814) Odesa (656)

Explosions were heard during air raid alert in Odesa

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

одеса

Today, December 12, in the evening, local residents heard explosions in Odesa. Air alert has been announced in the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the Southern Defense Forces and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

The military said that a group of "Shahed" was flying towards Odesa. Later, they clarified that combat operations were ongoing.

"Odesa, please do not leave safe places and do not approach the windows! Do not be on the street. Our guys are working," emphasized Kiper.

Read more: Woman wounded in Russian shelling of Krasnohorivka

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 