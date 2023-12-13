ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13146 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
33 384 118
Armed Forces HQ (2594) cruise missile (394) Air attacks (224)

Russians hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskanders, - General Staff

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

іскандер

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, 53 people have been reported injured.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Kyiv, using 10 missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, Iskander cruise missiles). The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all the missiles," the statement said.

According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, there are 53 injured in the capital. 20 of them, including two children, were hospitalised. 33 victims were treated on the spot. In particular, 6 children.

Read more: Russians conducted one missile and three air strikes, carried out 38 attacks from MLRS over last day - General Staff

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 