Russians hit Kyiv with S-400 and Iskanders, - General Staff
As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, 53 people have been reported injured.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"This morning, the Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Kyiv, using 10 missiles (S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, Iskander cruise missiles). The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all the missiles," the statement said.
According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, there are 53 injured in the capital. 20 of them, including two children, were hospitalised. 33 victims were treated on the spot. In particular, 6 children.
