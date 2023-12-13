Ukraine, UK and Estonia sign memorandum of digital cooperation

Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Estonia have signed a memorandum of digital cooperation that facilitates the rapid and effective exchange of experience and implementation of joint digital projects.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"This will be a win-win partnership for all participants. We will be able to quickly and efficiently exchange experience and implement joint digital projects," the statement said.

As noted, the main goal of the memorandum is to find joint digital solutions to overcome modern challenges.

Read more: Russian propagandists aired on their First Channel address by MI6 chief Moore calling for spying

"The focus is on artificial intelligence and open data. We also agreed with Estonia and the UK to strengthen cooperation in the field of e-government. In particular, to jointly solve the problems faced by governments in the digitalisation of processes and the provision of electronic services.

In fact, this is a digital coalition for the development and strengthening of our countries," said Fedorov.

He added that digital technologies can revolutionise every aspect of government work and improve the efficiency of public service delivery.