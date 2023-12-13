Tarnavskyi: Information that Russia has taken Marinka is provocation. Defense continues

In the Mariinka sector, the enemy continues to be held back in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka - 11 attacks were repelled, and the defence of Mariinka continues.

This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariinka direction. We continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka - 11 attacks were repelled. In the area of Mariinka, the enemy is amassing forces for further assault operations. It continues to spread information and provocations about the alleged complete capture of the town. The defence of Mariinka continues," Tarnavsky wrote.

