NATO will increase joint defense spending by 12% in 2024

NATO will increase overall defense spending by 12% next year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The military budget is expected to increase by 12% to €2.03 billion in 2024. The civilian budget will increase by 18% to just over 438 million euros.

NATO's civilian budget provides funds for personnel, operating costs and program costs for NATO Headquarters and its international staff. The military budget covers the operating costs of NATO's Command Structure Headquarters, missions and operations around the world.

The third major element of NATO's common funding is the NATO Security Investment Program, which covers major construction works and investments in the command and control system. The program's ceiling for 2024 is €1.3 billion, a 30% increase over 2023.

