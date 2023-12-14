Russians have minor advances around Avdiivka, - ISW

Russian troops continued their offensive near Avdiivka on 13 December and made confirmed advances.

ISW reports.

Geo-location footage released on 13 December shows that Russian troops have made minor advances southeast of Stepove (3km northwest of Avdiivka).

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported that the Defence Forces repelled at least 51 Russian attacks east of Novokalynove (13km north-east of Avdiivka) and Novobakhmutivka (9km north-west of Avdiivka); near Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske (10km south-west of Avdiivka) and Nevelske (14km south-west of Avdiivka); and south of Tonenke (5km west of Avdiivka) and Severne (6km west of Avdiivka).

Several Russian bloggers claimed that the occupiers had advanced in the industrial zone (southwest of Avdiivka) and east of the Avdiivka Coke Plant (northwest of Avdiivka), although ISW has not seen visual evidence of this claim.

The Russian blogger also claimed that Russian troops continued shelling near Stepove and north of Vodiane (7 km southwest of Avdiivka).

In addition, Russian troops continued their offensive operations near Bakhmut on 13 December and made a confirmed advance.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled at least five Russian attacks near Bohdanivka (6 km northwest of Bakhmut), Ivanivske (6 km west of Bakhmut), Klishchiyivka and Andriivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut).

Several Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian troops had advanced northeast and east of Bohdanivka and were in control of a section of the Hryhorivka-Bohdanivka road (6-9km northwest of Bakhmut), although ISW has not seen visual evidence of these claims.

Another blogger claims that Russian troops have advanced towards Ivanivske along a two-kilometer-wide front and to a depth of 700 meters, although ISW has not seen visual evidence of this claim.