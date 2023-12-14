Ukraine received new tranche from IMF for 900 million dollars

Photo: невідоме

Ukraine received the third tranche under the program with the International Monetary Fund for almost 900 million dollars. The funds will be used to finance priority budget expenditures.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the X network (Twitter).

"Ukraine received about 900 million dollars from the IMF to its accounts. These funds will be used to finance priority budget expenditures," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and the IMF staff "for quick decisions in favor of Ukraine and a high assessment of Ukraine's efforts to carry out reforms."

Ukraine received about 4.5 billion dollars from the 15.6 billion dollars provided for in the program.

