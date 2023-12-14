617,000 Russian soldiers are in combat zone in Ukraine, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared that 617,000 Russian soldiers are "in the combat zone of a special military operation".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

As noted, Putin reported that 617,000 people are "in the combat zone of the special military operation."

"I say once again: the length of the [combat] collision line is more than 2,000 kilometers. There are 617,000 people [members of the group] in the combat zone," he said.

