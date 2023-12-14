Zelensky speaks online at EU summit

On Thursday, 14 December, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke via video link at a meeting of the European Council, the EU summit where the possibility of starting the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU is being discussed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The President of Ukraine is not a member of the European Council (EU summit), as this body consists only of the heads of EU states.

However, the president of the European Council has the authority to invite guests to the meeting without the unanimous consent of all states.

According to media reports, the possibility of Zelensky's personal visit to Brussels was previously considered (since last week, the Ukrainian president has been on a series of trips abroad), but the EU has not confirmed the possibility of the Ukrainian leader's personal presence at the summit.

As a reminder, the EU summit on 14-15 December in Brussels will consider, among other things, the launch of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and medium-term financial assistance to Ukraine.