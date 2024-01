Russian invaders fired missiles towards Starokostiantyniv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Attention! Missiles have been launched near Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytsky region!" - the message reads.

Earlier, it was reported that a MiG-31K, which is a carrier of hyper-sonic Kinzhal missiles, had taken off.

