Zelenskyy was not invited to EU summit because of Orban - Politico

EU leaders were ready to invite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the European Council summit in Brussels, but did not do so because of concerns about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s reaction. Zelenskyy wanted to attend the summit in person.

This is reported by Politico, citing its own sources

According to two European diplomats, at a meeting of EU representatives, several ambassadors expressed reservations about inviting Zelenskyy to the summit.

They feared that the presence of the Ukrainian president could antagonize Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and make the Hungarian's position on Ukraine even more uncompromising.

However, according to media reports, even before Wednesday, the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to attend the summit in person was seen as real.

