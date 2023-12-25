Russians began to surrender in groups and they refuse to participate in assault - Defense Forces

Invaders increasingly refuse to participate in assault operations at the front, surrender in groups.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the Joint Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There is information about an increasing number of occupiers' refusals to participate in assault actions. In particular, this is recorded in units of the 1st Army Corps of the RF Armed Forces. It should be noted that whole groups of Russian servicemen began to surrender," said Shtupun.

According to him, over the past three days, one group of six occupiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was captured in a short-lived battle. The other one is almost the same in number surrendered in no battle at all.

"As they say, they came to the voice literally after several shots in the air," the speaker added.

Shtupun noted that one of the reasons why the Russians surrender is the inhuman attitude of the command towards them.

"Because for the refusal to go into senseless assaults or for some other fault, the officers undress them until naked, this is in the winter, put in this form in" cold pits, "beat and threaten with execution," the speaker said.

