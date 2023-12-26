ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15590 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
17 323 39
war (20410) Marinka (264) Zaluzhnyi (289)

Marinka no longer exists, our troops have prepared defensive line outside this settlement - Zaluzhnyi

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

марьинка

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny said that Marinka in the Donetsk region no longer exists. The city has been defending for almost two years.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"We protect every piece of our land. Every single piece. But when enemy shells start digging up this place together with stones, with the ground, with our fighters on this narrow piece of land, the lives of our fighters are more important to us," he said, adding that the defense of Marinka lasted almost two years, but it was destroyed "street by street, house by house."

"As of today, our troops are still in the northern part. Our troops have prepared a defensive line outside this settlement. But I can say that this settlement no longer exists," the Chief Commander added.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Russian troops were operating in Marinka, as well as in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

"Street after street, block after block is being destroyed, our fighters are being dug in... The fact that we have now retreated to the outskirts of Marinka and in some places have settled down behind Marinka, I think, is nothing that can cause a public outcry. It (Marinka - Ed.) is gone. Unfortunately," Zaluzhnyi added.

As a reminder, on December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Putin that Marinka had been allegedly completely captured. The Defense Forces stated that it was incorrect to talk about the complete capture of the city.

Watch more: Burning tanker-occupier runs away from his burning tank. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 