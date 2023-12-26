Four former UK defense ministers call on government to hasten with announcement of aid to Ukraine for 2024

Former British Conservative Party defense ministers have called on the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to urgently announce how much military aid Britain will provide to Kyiv next year.

In a joint statement, Michael Fallon, Ben Wallace, Liam Fox and Gavin Williamson called on the British government to announce a commitment to allocate at least £2.3 billion for military aid to Ukraine next year - the same amount as in 2022 and 2023.

Fallon reminded that the UK has promised to help as much as needed, so it must keep its word.

Wallace emphasized that "Ukraine may be going through its darkest times," so "now is not the time for Britain to relax." According to him, Britain risks losing its leadership in supporting Ukraine for no apparent reason and therefore needs to demonstrate a long-term commitment.

Williamson, in turn, reminded that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on since 2014, and it is important for Britain to give Ukrainians "confidence that we support their fight against [Russian aggressor country President Vladimir] Putin."

The Telegraph's sources in the British government say that they expect specifics on aid to Ukraine to be announced during the budget process, i.e. not before spring 2024. But previously it was announced before the end of the previous year.

