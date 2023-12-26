204th Battalion of Kyiv Territorial Defense Forces announces recruitment for aerial reconnaissance

204 Separate Kyiv Territorial Defense Battalion announces recruitment of candidates for aerial reconnaissance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the battalion's Facebook page.

The message reads: "We are announcing RECRUITMENT for aerial reconnaissance! A unique opportunity to serve your country and become the best of the best!

The 204th separate battalion is looking for TRUE patriots who will destroy the occupier and do it beautifully!

Those who will help to save the lives of their comrades and fellows on the front line.

We need:

- FPV operators

- Heavy attack UAVs

- Artillery adjusters

- Reconnaissance - surveillance

- Engineer-Sapper

Recruitment to the AERIAL RECONNAISSANCE Service is open - choose a service that really matters!"

CONTACTS:

+38 (067) 764 21 54

[email protected]