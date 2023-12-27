ENG
Invaders shot three captured Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO from drone

The occupiers shot three captured Ukrainian soldiers from the 117th Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupiers' war crime was published on social media.

"The video of the shooting of captured soldiers of the 117th Separate Mechanised Brigade by f#ckers, let every Western politician see this video and understand why we have no right to negotiate with the fascists," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

