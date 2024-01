The enemy attacks Ukraine with attack drones from the south.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipro regions are under threat of attack UAVs!" the statement reads.

It is also reported that all groups of "Shahed" are currently moving to Zaporizhzhia.

