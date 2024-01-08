Massive missile attack on Ukraine: four killed, 38 wounded

In the morning, Russians attacked Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytsky regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.

"As of 12:00, four people have been killed. Residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles were damaged. Police officers are working at the sites of the hits, providing assistance to people, documenting Russia's war crimes," the statement said.

Thus, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 1 person was killed and 28 were injured. Four children were injured. Private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Five people were injured in Zaporizhzhia. Two apartment buildings, a car and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The attacks on Kharkiv and Zmiiv left one person dead, five civilians injured, and damaged two private houses and a regional vocational training centre.

Two people were killed and an apartment building was damaged in Khmelnytsky due to Russian rocket fire.

