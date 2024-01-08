Defense forces firmly hold positions at bridgeheads on left bank of Kherson region. Enemy resumed aviation activity, - OC "South"

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, units continue to fight to drive out the enemy on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OC South."

Our Defense Forces are taking measures to expand the bridgehead and firmly hold their positions. Suffering significant and systemic losses during the assault, the occupiers tried to resume aviation activity and reduced the number of assaults to 3 per day. Instead, they sent 8 unguided aircraft missiles in the direction of the bridgeheads.

At the same time, the enemy units are conducting aerial reconnaissance, putting pressure with artillery shelling, and continue to use attack drones against frontline settlements.

There are 4 enemy small craft at sea, 3 in the Black Sea and 1 in the Sea of Azov. The missile launchers have been brought back to their basing points.

