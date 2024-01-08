Ukrainian hackers put Alfa-Bank’s customer base in public domain

The Ukrainian hacker group Kiborg has leaked the entire client base of the Russian Alfa-Bank.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the Kiborg group.

Kiborg hackers, in cooperation with NLB hackers, gained access to the database in October 2023 and at the same time published information about 44 thousand customers.

"The database contains information about the client's name, date of birth, account and phone number, as well as other interesting data," the website says.

The table contains 115,217,571 records, including approximately 38 million unique individuals and legal entities. The database has customer records dating back to 2004.

"The bank's press service managed to deny the news, calling the personal data we presented as evidence "compiled from several random numbers". Later, the message was changed to accuse us of falsifying the information," the hackers said.

"We send our greetings to Alfa-Bank's security service and personally to Mikhail Fridman. Earlier we were able to reach him and he commented on the hacking of the bank's client base by saying: "Well, let it go". Perhaps one day he will be more willing to talk to us," the statement added.