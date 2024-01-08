Belarus is building military camp 40 kilometers from Ukrainian border

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus will build a new military town in the Gomel region, 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

According to the publication, construction was supposed to begin in 2023 and end in 2027, but its first phase is due to be completed in March 2024.

The journalists link the construction of the facility to the statement of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alyaksandr Lukashenka on the creation of the "Southern Operational Command" in the Armed Forces.

The construction is taking place on the territory of several former children's camps.

Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov told Radio Liberty that the new military camp is likely to deploy a garrison to cover the state border. He added that he "would not be surprised" if several more such facilities were built along the border with Ukraine.

