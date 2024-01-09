Parliament has registered 5 versions of draft law on mobilization - Zheleznyak

The Verkhovna Rada has registered 5 versions of the draft law on mobilization. One of them is from the Cabinet of Ministers, and 4 are alternative.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Censor.NET reports.

"As of this morning, there are already five versions of the draft law on mobilization in the Rada (the government's and four alternative versions). Today, the deadline for submitting alternative draft laws has expired, so this is probably the entire list. In addition, according to the Rules of Procedure, we can start considering the law today. At least at the Committee," the statement said.

The Speaker is currently having a closed discussion with the factions

"The Defence Committee has already been appointed for 10:00 a.m., where a decision on the draft law will be made. However, it is still unknown what it will be," he added.

