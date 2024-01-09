German defense company FFG is building armored vehicle repair center in Ukraine

The German defense company Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft has begun construction of an armored vehicle service center in Ukraine. In particular, Leopard tanks will be repaired there.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by German Bundestag deputy Markus Faber on the social network X.

"In the west of Ukraine, Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft is building a repair center for armored vehicles that need repair, such as Leopard 1, which it supplied," he said.

Faber noted that the deployment of repair facilities in Ukraine will significantly increase efficiency and reduce the time required to restore equipment. Repairing armored vehicles within the country will save time and money, and the Armed Forces will be able to train their mechanics on the spot.

"The site visit also shows that German tax money is being used wisely and that the value of our military aid is being preserved," the German MP added.

Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft will become the second German defense company after Rheinmetall to deploy its facilities in Ukraine.

FFG is one of the largest suppliers of armored vehicles to Ukraine. The company specializes in the repair of military equipment and the creation of specialized vehicles. These include Leopard 1A5 tanks, WiSENT 1 MC engineering vehicles, Pionierpanzer 2A1 Dachs, and IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft system launchers.