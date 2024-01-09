UN says 14.6 million Ukrainians need humanitarian aid

According to the United Nations, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine this year will require about $4.1 billion (equivalent to €3.75 billion). More than 14.6 million people, about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s population, will need support.

This was reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Geneva, Censor.NET reports citing DW.

The UN explains the need by the fact that civilians are killed and injured in Ukraine every day, and Russia is destroying people's homes and vital infrastructure. This is compounded by a harsh winter, and people are dependent on the delivery of food, water, medicine and other humanitarian goods.

"If the fighting continues and attacks on energy and other critical infrastructure increase this winter, the current humanitarian situation is likely to deteriorate further this year. Therefore, a large-scale humanitarian operation is now more urgent than ever," OCHA stressed.

According to UN estimates, about 6.3 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee abroad to escape the war. By the end of 2023, 5.9 million refugees from Ukraine were registered in Europe. The Regional Refugee Response Plan, which the UGCC plans to unveil next week, provides assistance to 2.3 million refugees and the local communities that have hosted them. On the same day, a discussion of the plan for responding to humanitarian needs in Ukraine is also planned.

