Deputy commander of military unit in Sumy region received suspicion for unreasonable bonuses to subordinates worth UAH 860 thousand – SBI

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to the deputy commander of a military unit in the Sumy region. Due to his actions, the military personnel brought to disciplinary responsibility continued to receive bonuses and allowances.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

It is noted that last year, 13 servicemen of the unit received unreasonable bonuses and allowances totaling almost UAH 860 thousand.

According to his official duties, the major was supposed to conduct reconciliations with the Military Law Enforcement Service and submit to the commander lists of servicemen who committed administrative offenses and should be deprived of cash bonuses and additional monetary rewards.

The deputy commander of the unit is suspected of negligence of duty by a military official, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to 8 years in prison.