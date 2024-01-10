Great Britain is ready to support Ukraine for years - Foreign Minister Cameron

The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Cameron, said that Russia’s war against Ukraine is a challenge for a whole generation, his country is ready to support Ukraine for years, and allies should remain united in helping.

He announced this during the debate in the House of Commons, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

Great Britain is ready to help Ukraine in 2024, 2025, and 2026, as this is a challenge for a whole generation, the head of foreign affairs noted

"I don't want to go into numbers about the shells, but add up the GDP of the coalition countries and we are ahead of Russia 25 to 1, so it shouldn't be impossible for us to get on a sufficient industrial footing," the diplomat said.

He emphasized that Israel's war against Hamas diverts attention from Ukraine, but London's task is to do everything possible so that the issue of Ukraine remains in the focus of the international community's attention.

"So that the partnership and coalition of countries supporting Ukraine were as strong, united and purposeful as possible. Unlike the USA and some other countries, this is not a subject of controversy in British politics," the head of the department summarized.