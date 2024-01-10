Among 10 main risks of 2024 is "Divided Ukraine" - Time
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Time has listed the top 10 global risks of 2024. "Divided Ukraine" is in the third place. The publication notes that Russia now has the initiative on the battlefield and material superiority.
Censor.NET informs this citing Time.
The article states that Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a "historic failure."
NATO is strengthened by new members Finland and Sweden. The EU has opened the process of Ukraine's accession to the union, and Russia has already faced 11 rounds of sanctions, with more coming. Half of Russia's assets have been frozen. Presumably, this money will be used to rebuild Ukraine. Europe is no longer buying Russian energy.
"But this year, Ukraine will be de facto divided, and Russia now has the initiative on the battlefield and material superiority. The year 2024 is a turning point in the war: if Ukraine does not solve its manpower problems, increase its weapons production, and develop a realistic military strategy soon, its territorial losses could be permanent and may well increase," the publication says.
Time notes that Kyiv has suffered greatly from the decline in political and material support from the United States. The prospects for European aid, according to the publication, are only slightly better.
"Ukraine desperately needs additional troops. For all these reasons, Kyiv will take greater military risks this year, including strikes on more targets in Russia, which would provoke an unprecedented Russian response and could draw NATO into the conflict," Time concludes.
Please wait...