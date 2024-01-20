Destroyed 4 out of 7 enemy "Shahed" UAVs, - General Staff
On the night of January 20, the Russian Federation continued to attack the territory of Ukraine using "Shahed" kamikaze drones.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
"At night, the Russian occupiers carried out another air strike, using 7 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. Four enemy UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the message says.
As Censor.NET reported the day before, the Air Force reported the threat of using "Shaheds" in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions
