ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10851 visitors online
News War
33 695 76

9 liquidated occupiers are scattered on field after unsuccessful assault. VIDEO

Ukrainian fields are literally covered with the bodies of eliminated Russian soldiers. A video of the aftermath of one of the failed Russian assaults was posted by our soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch: Ukrainian defenders tracked down and destroyed an enemy Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8921) liquidation (2347)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 