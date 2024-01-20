9 liquidated occupiers are scattered on field after unsuccessful assault. VIDEO
Ukrainian fields are literally covered with the bodies of eliminated Russian soldiers. A video of the aftermath of one of the failed Russian assaults was posted by our soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
