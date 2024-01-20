We will continue to destroy Russian logistics in Crimea - Budanov

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to pressure the occupiers in Crimea with the help of airstrikes and covert operations.

The head of the Defence of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov told the Financial Times about this, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

He stated that it is important for Ukraine to continue to pressure Russian forces, especially in Crimea, through an air campaign, naval drone attacks, and covert operations.

"Our units repeatedly entered Crimea (last year. - ed.)," he said, promising to send more Ukrainian special forces to the peninsula to disrupt Russian logistics.

Despite the fact that the Russians are trying to capture the Donetsk region, trying to surround Avdiivka, and capturing the ruins of Maryinka, their efforts on the eastern front did not bring significant results, according to Budanov.

"Their last pathetic attempt... has been going on for two months now. To no avail," he said.

The publication notes that there are several reasons for the optimism of the Ukrainian military. According to American intelligence estimates, since the offensive on Avdiivka began in October, Russian forces have lost more than 13,000 people and more than 220 combat vehicles, which is equivalent to six maneuver battalions.

Budanov added that these losses have increased significantly in recent weeks, but did not give exact figures. Nor is he convinced that the Russians can produce as many missiles as they are spending, even with North Korea's support.