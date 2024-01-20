Fico makes new scandalous statements about Ukraine before meeting with Shmyhal

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is due to meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday, 24 January, has made a number of scandalous statements about Ukraine.

Fico's remarks, made on the air of Slovak Radio, are cited by European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

The Slovak prime minister said that at the meeting with Shmyhal, he intends to say that he will block Ukraine's accession to NATO in every way possible.

"This course is very important for me," Fico said.

He called Ukraine a state under "absolute US influence" and hinted that it would have to give up part of its territory to Russia.

"There has to be some kind of compromise, which will be very painful for both sides. What do they expect? That the Russians will leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? This is unrealistic," Fico said.

He said that there will be no joint press conference after the meeting with Shmyhal, as the Ukrainian side does not want it.

The Slovak prime minister wants to present Shmyhal with a list of humanitarian aid that Bratislava has provided. He also wants to confirm that Ukraine will no longer receive military aid from Slovakia.