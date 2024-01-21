It is important to help Ukraine because Russia is playing on weakness and fatigue of our allies, - French Foreign Minister Sejourne

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Sejourne said that France has always helped Ukrainians and will continue to do so. In addition, they are working on preparing a number of statements for Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Ukraine in February.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Sejourne said this in an interview with Le Parisien on Sunday.

"This is important because Russia is playing on the weakness and fatigue of our allies. I had meaningful talks with President Zelenskyy, who outlined his basic needs to continue the resistance. Now we must work on preparing a series of statements that could be made on the spot, during Emmanuel Macron's visit in February," the minister said.

According to Sejourne, France has always helped Ukrainians, and "we will continue to do so, and Ukraine can count on France. This is also an important message for the French because the consequences of Ukraine's defeat would be significant."

Sejourne suggested that one consequence of a hypothetical Ukrainian defeat would be that Russia would control 30 percent of global wheat exports, and French farmers would be attacked on the markets. "The result would be inflation and probably a very serious food problem. That is why we must support the Ukrainians and not let this conflict get bogged down," Sejourne said.

The foreign minister also commented on Ukraine's allegations that French components are among the components of Russian missiles: "We are in the process of assessing this. But it may be a matter of leftovers from old contracts. In any case, there are no proven facts of illegal transfer (of components - Ed.) by our manufacturers. But when third countries do not comply with the sanctions regime, a workaround inevitably arises," the minister said.

In his opinion, the bilateral security agreement that President Macron intends to sign in Kyiv will not involve France in the war, as it will not "change anything in the nature of the conflict and our participation in it. There is a country that has been attacked - Ukraine - and it is legitimate and moral to help it defend itself. This is what Ukrainians expect to motivate them to withstand this war."

Séjourne also once again denied the Russian claim that French mercenaries are allegedly fighting in Ukraine: "Russia has already accustomed us to gross manipulations. This is just one case, there will be others. Let's not get involved in this," the minister urged.