At night, air defense destroys all 8 shaheds - Air Force
On the night of 22 January, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 8 shaheds, launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Telegram-channel of Air Force of the AFU.
"All eight 'Shaheds' were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions," the statement said.
