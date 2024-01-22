At night, air defense destroys all 8 shaheds - Air Force

On the night of 22 January, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 8 shaheds, launched from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Telegram-channel of Air Force of the AFU.

"All eight 'Shaheds' were destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions," the statement said.

Read more: Air Force reports threat of "Shahed" use in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions