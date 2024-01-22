Zelenskyy’s draft law on multiple citizenship was registered in Rada

Today, on January 22, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s draft law on multiple citizenship.

This is reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The draft law is titled "On some issues in the field of migration regarding the grounds and procedure for acquiring and terminating Ukrainian citizenship".

The president has identified it as urgent.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada expects new version of government’s draft law on mobilization around February 6 – media