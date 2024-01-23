NATO to buy €1.1 billion worth of 155-mm artillery ammunition, some to be delivered to Ukraine - Reuters

NATO has signed a contract for the supply of 155-mm artillery ammunition worth 1.1 billion euros. Some of the shells will be delivered to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Reuters.

"The war in Ukraine has become a battle of ammunition," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the signing ceremony at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

As noted, NATO signed the agreement on behalf of several allies who will transfer the shells to Ukraine. The ammunition will also be used to replenish its own depleted stockpiles. Wholesale purchases guarantee lower prices, Reuters adds.

The first deliveries of ammunition are expected at the end of 2025, a NATO spokesman told the agency.

Under the contract, most likely, about 220,000 pieces of artillery ammunition will be purchased.

According to a source in the industry, the ammunition will be supplied by French arms manufacturer Nexter and German Junghans.

