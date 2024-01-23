Death toll from missile attack in Kharkiv rises to seven

The body of a deceased woman was unblocked from the rubble of a destroyed multi-storey building. In total, 7 people died as a result of the morning shelling.

According to Censor.NET, the State Emergency Service reported this in a telegram.

"Rescuers have unblocked the body of a dead woman from the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building," the SES said.

In total, 7 people were killed in the morning shelling of the city. Search operations are ongoing.

On the morning of 23 January, Russians launched about 12 combined missile strikes on residential areas of Kharkiv, using S-300, X-32 and Iskander systems. The shelling killed 7 people and injured 57.

