Girl’s body found under rubble in Kharkiv, total number of victims of rocket attacks rises to eight - RMA. VIDEO

A girl’s body was found under the rubble of a house destroyed by enemy rocket attacks on the morning of 23 January in Kharkiv

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram.

"Rescuers found the body of a girl under the rubble. As of this moment, there are eight dead," Syniehubov wrote.

As a reminder, on the morning of 23 January, Russians launched about 12 combined missile strikes on residential areas of Kharkiv - S-300, X-32, and Iskander systems. The shelling killed 7 people and injured 57.

