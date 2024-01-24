Yermak creates "parallel government" with more than 30 freelance advisers under him, which is several times more than Zelenskyy’s - Shabunin. VIDEO

The Head of the Presidential Office has 32 freelance advisers who are not formally in the civil service.

Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, said this in his video, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, and the people under him have almost 40 advisers, which is several times more than Zelenskyy himself.

"Out of these four dozen, 32 are freelance advisers. That is, people who are not even formally in the civil service. This means that they have not undergone special checks, they do not declare their assets and most likely do not have access to state secrets. These people sometimes have more influence than ministers and heads of parliamentary committees," Shabunin explained.

The AntAC head stressed that such a network of advisers is a kind of "parallel government".

"This cannot and should not be the case. The country should be governed by formal institutions, because we elect the leadership of this country. ... And these freelance advisers are just some left-wing dudes. Who are they? Who pays them? At what expense do they travel around the world? Why do ministers and MPs listen to their instructions at all? This parallel reality is destroying real state institutions," he added.

Shabunin noted that the law on lobbying would not resolve the issue of transparency of Yermak's advisers.

