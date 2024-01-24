ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11017 visitors online
News mobilization
124 890 236

Ministry of Defense finalizes draft law on mobilization. DOCUMENT

зсу,мобілізація

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has finalized a draft law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

According to the source, the revised draft law will be presented at a working group tomorrow.

Read more: National Police is ready to mobilize law enforcement officers, but there may be problem with crime situation in Ukraine - Vyhivskyi

Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію
Законопроєкт про мобілізацію

Author: 

VR (1924) mobilization (1105)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 