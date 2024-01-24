124 890 236
Ministry of Defense finalizes draft law on mobilization. DOCUMENT
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has finalized a draft law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.
According to the source, the revised draft law will be presented at a working group tomorrow.
