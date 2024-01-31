US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland came to Kyiv

On January 31, Victoria Nuland, US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs, arrived in Kyiv.

As Censor.NET informs, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on Twitter (X).

"I congratulate the US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on her return to Ukraine. Today we will meet with government leaders, veterans and civil society to emphasize our joint commitment to defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine," Brink wrote.

Read more: Termination of aid to Ukraine is goal in its own gates for United States - CIA Director Burns