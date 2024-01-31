Kuleba and Nuland meet to discuss continued US security assistance
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to discuss continued security support.
Kuleba reported this on his Twitter(X), Censor.NET reports.
"Today I received Victoria Nuland in Kyiv," the Ukrainian diplomat wrote.
The interlocutors also touched upon the expansion of defense industry cooperation, the use of frozen Russian assets, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and preparations for the NATO Summit in Washington.
The meeting was also attended by U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and Deputy Foreign Minister Iryna Borovets.
