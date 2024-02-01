Ukraine received $390 million from Japan

Ukraine received about 390 million dollars from Japan as part of the World Bank project. This money will go to social protection and restoration of agriculture.

This was reported in the Ministry of Finance, Censor.NET reports.

This assistance includes a grant of $89.8 million within the framework of the project "Emergency Project of Providing Inclusive Support for the Restoration of the Agricultural Economy of Ukraine" (ARISE).

Also, the financial assistance consists of a loan of $300 million within the framework of the project "Investments in social protection to increase coverage, sustainability and efficiency" (INSPIRE).

"I am grateful to the World Bank and the Government of Japan for their strong financial support to Ukraine. The funds raised will be used to reimburse the expenses of the state budget of Ukraine for priority needs, in particular in the field of reconstruction and social assistance.

The receipt of such funding is a significant contribution to providing our citizens with the necessary services, which are critically important in the conditions of war," said Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.