In the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria", the enemy carried out 33 airstrikes, conducted 38 combat engagements, and launched 1,066 artillery barrages.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

The total losses of the enemy in the past day are 403 people and 39 units of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, 3 tanks, 6 ACVs, 9 artillery systems, 2 MLRSs, 13 vehicles, and 5 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 3 enemy ammunition depots.

233 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

See more: Tarnavskyi: Russian Buk-M2 surface-to-air defensive missile system was destroyed in Tavria direction. PHOTO