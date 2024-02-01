Russian missile boat "Ivanovets" sank after attack by special forces of DIU in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Ukrainian intelligence officers conducted a special operation in the occupied Crimea and destroyed the Russian Black Sea Fleet missile boat Ivanovets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"On the night of 31 January to 1 February 2024, soldiers of the Group 13 special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed the Ivanivets missile boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The operation was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the United24 platform," the statement said.

It is noted that the Russian vessel was on the roadstead of Lake Donuzlav in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"As a result of a series of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship sustained damage incompatible with further movement - the Ivanivets heeled to the stern and sank. The cost of the ship lost by the aggressor state is approximately $60-70 million dollars.



According to preliminary information, the search and rescue operation of the Russian occupiers in the Donuzlav was unsuccessful," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine added.

Read more: No prisoners allegedly transported by Russia in downed IL-76 aircraft during today’s big exchange - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine