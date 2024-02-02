Germany approves state budget with 7.6 billion euros for Ukraine

On February 2, the Bundestag approved the federal budget for 2024. Earlier, the German government reported that more than 7 billion euros would be allocated for military support for Ukraine. This is about 1.6% of the budget.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Hromadske.

The law was voted for by 388 Bundestag deputies, with 279 votes against. According to the chairman of the budget committee, Helge Braun, discussions on the state budget for 2024 lasted 68 hours and 35 minutes.

"That's three days and three nights," Brown said at the beginning of the debate.

Read more: German media: Pistorius is ’tired’ of discussions on Taurus supplies to Ukraine

The document provides for about 7.6 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine.

Now the Bundestag's decision must be approved by the Bundesrat (representing 16 federal states). It is expected to happen soon.

Read more: U.S. and Germany support postponement of Ukraine’s NATO invitation - Foreign Policy

The budget was supposed to be adopted earlier, but the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court on November 15, 2023, that the first draft proposed by the government was inconsistent, forced the ruling coalition to revise the document in view of the large financial "hole" created by the ban on using the money from the Economic Stabilization Fund. The new draft budget was considered throughout this plenary week - for each ministry and agency separately.