Putin: Russia’s latest weapons are superior to NATO’s

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russia’s new weapons are superior to those of Western countries, including NATO. Soviet developments are allegedly no worse.

Putin said this at the forum "Everything for Victory!" in Tula, Censor.NET reports citing the Russian TASS.

"In order to be successful on the battlefield today, we need to respond quickly and adequately to the events taking place on the battlefield," the Russian dictator said.

Putin noted that success on the front line depends on a quick response to enemy weapons and intelligence. We need, he explained, ways to suppress them and our own more effective means.

"Of course, if we compare modern NATO weapons with those of the last period of the Soviet era, they are inferior in some ways. By the way, not always. And if we take our latest weapons, they are clearly superior. This is an obvious fact," Putin assured.

Putin noted that the Russian Federation has increased the production of armor 10 times, and uniforms for the military 2.5 times, and in general, "production volumes in the Russian defense industry are constantly growing."

"The fulfillment of the state defense order is almost 100%, the state defense order for 2024 has been significantly increased and fully funded," the Kremlin leader emphasized.

"Whoever does it faster wins. This is the current feature of armed struggle," Putin added.

