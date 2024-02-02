Latvian companies will check foreign employees for pro-Russian views

The Latvian Foreign Ministry demands that foreign nationals holding senior positions in important Latvian companies be assessed for their views on Russian aggression.

This is reported on the website of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Since February 24, 2022, when the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Latvian authorities have been constantly working to identify and prevent the activities of any persons from the Russian Federation or other third countries associated with the Putin regime and its aggression against Ukraine in Latvia," Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karinš said.

According to him, this work is ongoing, and the Foreign Ministry has asked the relevant ministries to "assess whether third-country nationals who support the Putin regime and its aggression against Ukraine hold high positions in important Latvian companies."

If such persons are found, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will propose to apply EU restrictive measures to them.