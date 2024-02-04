Occupiers shell Toretsk: one person killed, two wounded

On the afternoon of 4 February, Russian invaders attacked Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Around one o'clock in the afternoon, the Russians shelled the city with artillery, hitting residential buildings," the statement said.

As of 13.35, it is known that 1 person was killed and 2 others were wounded. They were taken to hospital.

