ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15302 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
735 7
shoot out (8553) Donetsk region (1798) Toretsk (35)

Occupiers shell Toretsk: one person killed, two wounded

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Обстріл Торецька

On the afternoon of 4 February, Russian invaders attacked Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military  Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Around one o'clock in the afternoon, the Russians shelled the city with artillery, hitting residential buildings," the statement said.

As of 13.35, it is known that 1 person was killed and 2 others were wounded. They were taken to hospital.

See more: Last day, occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 12 times, one person was injured in Maksimilianivka. PHOTO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 