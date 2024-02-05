Zelenskyy did not speak of "stalemate" situation at front - Nikiforov

President Zelenskyy’s spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, said that the head of state did not claim a "stalemate" at the front.

"Dear colleagues, the accuracy of wording is important. In his interview with the Italian TV channel RAI, the President of Ukraine did not talk about the alleged "stalemate" at the front. Speaking about the outcome of the summer operations, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the maritime part of them had yielded a positive result: Ukraine was able to restore an independent "grain corridor", but the land part of the operations ended in stagnation. This specifically refers to the counter-offensive in the south.

This does not give us the right to describe the situation at the front as a "stalemate". Ukraine will continue to de-occupy its territories. In the future, we urge you to choose your words more carefully so as not to support destructive narratives," the presidential spokesman said.

Nikiforov quoted Zelensky's original response: "I would say this: the maritime part of the operation had a positive effect - we drove out their ships, Russia lost a lot of ships, and most importantly, it lost its influence in the Black Sea, and we built a 'grain corridor' independent of Russia. So this part of the operation, the pragmatic part of the operation that affected the economy, the budget of Ukraine, we carried out positively. As for the land line, you are right, and there is stagnation there. And this is a fact, because something was missing. Sometimes you think that on this date, they will move forward. I believe that there were delays in terms of the amount of relevant ammunition. And delays are a miscalculation. But, to be honest, we are not just fighting a terrorist organisation - we are fighting terrorists, who are one of the largest armies in the world."

Earlier, President Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian TV channel RAI that the situation at the front had reached a deadlock due to delays in the supply of military equipment.

