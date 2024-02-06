Ukraine will soon be in our Union, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission believes that Ukraine will soon become a member of the European Union.

She said this during a speech in the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The contrast with the situation (in Ukraine) just ten years ago could not be more striking. Back then, the pro-Russian regime in Ukraine was passing authoritarian laws and killing protesters in the streets. Today, the country is adopting new legislation that expands the rights of national minorities, improves the judiciary, and provides a system of checks and balances on the government. This is what led us to start accession negotiations. And this progress is happening not only because Europe demands it. It is a deep desire of the people of Ukraine. Ukraine is Europe because Europe is in the hearts and minds of Ukrainians. And soon Ukraine will also be in our Union," she stressed.

Speaking about the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the President of the European Commission stated that "this is a tragic story of human losses and suffering".

"And it is all the more tragic because we know that there is even more pain and suffering ahead. We know how much is at stake here for the people of Ukraine and for all of us in Europe. Putin's fantasies and fabricated war - and Ukraine's heroic resistance - have reminded us here that our freedoms and our democracy are worth fighting for. So today, we pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight for this. Glory to Ukraine!" - von der Leyen concluded her speech.

Someone from the session hall replied: "Glory to the heroes!".